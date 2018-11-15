North Carolina man charged in his mom's murder arrested in Tennessee

Jack Walker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
A North Carolina man has been arrested in Tennessee after telling authorities he tried to kill his mother and she was found dead in her home.

Nashville police said 27-year-old Jack Walker gave the story at a Nashville hospital where he went with superficial scratches on his hands. Police said he reported that his mother might be dead.

Police said Wednesday the mother's vehicle was found in the hospital parking garage with a bloody shirt inside. Police then contacted the Polk County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina and asked deputies to check on Cindy Walker. Nashville police said she was found dead at her home with apparent trauma.

Jack Walker was being held in Nashville on a fugitive from justice charge. Polk County Sheriff Donald Hill said Walker is charged with murder in North Carolina.
