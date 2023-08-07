Man dies, 2 others sickened after coming into contact with unknown substance: Fayetteville PD

Police in Fayetteville are still investigating an incident that resulted in the temporary closure of part of a gas station parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the Valero on Bragg Boulevard around Noon after receiving a 911 call about a person in medical distress. They found a man unconscious inside a car.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

A short time later, two other people who had contact with the same car started showing symptoms of exposure. They were taken to the hospital for treatment and are still hospitalized, police said in a news release.

Due to the nature of the incident, police and emergency responders said they treated the scene as a hazardous material investigation.

A Battalion Chief with the fire department's hazardous material team tells ABC11, they evaluated the car at the scene and ran tests for fentanyl or another substance that would pose a danger from exposure. He said their meters and detection tools found no life-threatening materials.

After an hours-long investigation, police said the scene was cleared and reopened to the public

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.

