North Carolina Republicans reach breakthrough on Medicaid expansion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After years of debate, North Carolina politicians in the General Assembly have reached a breakthrough on Medicaid expansion.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger, both Republicans, spoke Thursday announcing a compromise that they say will pass through North Carolina's General Assembly.

The deal, which likely won't be voted on until later this month, marks a milestone for Republicans, most of whom opposed the idea until recently for close to a decade.

North Carolina has been one of 11 states that has not adopted Medicaid expansion.

Under the agreement details, which also include easing "certificate of need" laws that require health regulators to sign off on expansion plans by medical providers, the state would start enrolling people in January.

"This is something that we can all be very proud of," House Speaker Tim Moore said at a Legislative Building news conference with Senate leader Phil Berger. "What a huge announcement this is for North Carolina. What a huge policy direction this is, that will provide help for so many in this state, but it's going to do it in a way that's fiscally responsible."

The federal government covers 90% of the cost of Medicaid recipients under expansion. Potentially, 600,000 people in North Carolina could receive the benefit - those who make too much to qualify for conventional Medicaid but not enough to receive heavily subsidized health insurance that the 2010 law provides.

Under the agreement, the state's 10% share would be paid through assessments paid by hospitals, which in turn benefit from getting reimbursed as they cover patients with Medicaid.

The state also could get an extra $1.5 billion over two years through a financial sweetener in a COVID-19 federal relief package if it accepts expansion. And Berger said the package will include provisions that would result in higher reimbursements - potentially $3 billion annually - for hospital systems when they treat Medicaid patients.

Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, has long been a supporter of expanding Medicaid--even using it as a campaign talking point during his last election.

"An agreement by legislative leaders to expand Medicaid in North Carolina is a monumental step that will save lives and I commend the hard work that got us here. Since we all agree this is the right thing to do, we should make it effective now to make sure we leverage the money that will save our rural hospitals and invest in mental health. I look forward to reviewing the details of the bill," Cooper said in a statement.

Medicaid has long been a sticking point between Republicans and Democrats in North Carolina. In fact, disagreement over Medicaid was the central reason the General Assembly and Cooper could not pass a new budget for the state in 2019.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News and Observer, Moore and Berger have not talked to Cooper about the compromise they say will pass through the General Assembly.

Moore and Berger said the agreement would not take effect until after a state budget is enacted, likely in the early summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.