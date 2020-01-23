NC preacher charged with over 100 counts of sex offenses against children

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A western North Carolina preacher has been charged with more than 100 counts of felony sex offenses against children.

Rodney Luffman, the pastor of Open Arms Outreach Ministries in Elkin according to the church's website, is charged with 80 counts of indecent liberties with a minor and 35 counts of statutory sex offense.

The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office said there are three victims: two boys and one girl. Their ages ranged from 4 to 15 years old.

The crimes happened over a 15-year period, starting in 2000.

An investigation is ongoing. Luffman is in jail on a $1 million bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccrimesexual assaultchild sex assaultnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham Housing Authority residents host rally at City Hall
6 more flu deaths reported in NC
20 years ago, a whopping 20 inches of snow blanketed Raleigh
Cold stuns turtles, causing them to wash ashore in NC
VIDEO: Men with gun try to follow woman into home
Veterans job fair being held at Carter-Finley Stadium
Thieves scan credit card info from inside woman's purse
Show More
The 411: Thrifty Thursday - visualizing your success
Ft. Bragg soldier honored, escorted back to Fayetteville
Michelle Carter, of texting suicide case, freed from jail
Dogs seized in Orange Co. animal cruelty case up for adoption
Trump impeachment trial: Democrats face risks and limits
More TOP STORIES News