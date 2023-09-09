Lightning delays NC State-Notre Dame game

For its home opener against No. 10 ranked Notre Dame, the NC State Wolfpack and its fans will have a huge new piece of technology to enjoy.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- N.C. State and No. 10 Notre Dame already appeared headed for an old-fashioned defensive battle Saturday afternoon at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Adverse weather and a subsequent delay have simply added to that recipe.

Lightning spotted within 10 miles of the stadium forced a delay to the Wolfpack's home opener at the start of the second quarter with the Irish leading 3-0.

NC State asked fans to exit the stadium and return to their vehicles until the all-clear is given.

Social media reports suggested that a lightning strike apparently struck on or near Carter-Finley Stadium's massive new video board, potentially knocking it out of commission.

The scoreboard remains black during the weather delay but it is not yet clear whether it was turned off for safety reasons or actually sustained any damage.

The Fighting Irish led 3-0 with 14:45 left in the quarter when officials informed fans that the game would be suspended.

Heavy storms hit the Raleigh area in the morning, and ominous clouds lingered about two hours before kickoff. Those appeared to break in the first quarter before returning and leading to the game's pause shortly before 1 p.m.

The last time Notre Dame visited Raleigh was in 2016 when the game was played in monsoon conditions in the remnants of Hurricane Matthew. In a game that featured 10 fumbles, the Wolfpack won 10-3 with the only touchdown coming on a blocked-punt return.

Farther west in Winston-Salem, Wake Forest's home game against Vanderbilt was delayed for more than two hours from the scheduled 11 a.m. kickoff.

Other ACC teams were also affected, Virginia Tech's home game against Purdue was delayed and Georgia Tech's home game vs. South Carolina State has yet to get underway.

The Associated Press contributed.