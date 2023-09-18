NC State, RPD investigating sexual assault reported near campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police and NC State University Police are investigating after a reported sexual assault Monday.

The incident reportedly happened shortly after 11 a.m. at an off-campus location near Hillsborough Street. RPD said it responded shortly after 12:30 p.m.

In a WolfAlert, the university said that a man forced an "NC State-affiliated victim" into a car and then drove elsewhere before sexually assaulting the victim.

The suspect was described by the victim as a black man in his 20s, wearing a short-sleeve black shirt with white writing and blue, knee-length gym shorts. He had black hair with short twists and was about 5-7 or 5-8.

The suspect was driving a blue sedan and left the area in an unknown direction.

No weapon was displayed or implied, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Raleigh Police Department by calling 911 or (919) 878-3561. You can also submit tips anonymously via Crimestoppers.

