Raleigh Police are investigating after a reported sexual assault of a student on Hillsborough Street right by NC State;s campus.

No charges in reported sexual assault near NC State after story changes, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There won't be any charges in a reported sexual assault last week near NC State after Raleigh Police said the story changed.

The incident in question reportedly happened shortly after 11 a.m. at an off-campus location in the 2400 block of Hillsborough Street. RPD said it responded shortly at 12:37 p.m. when it received a call about the case.

It was the third sexual-assault investigation at NC State this school year.

In a WolfAlert, the university said that a man forced an "NC State-affiliated victim" into a car and then drove elsewhere before sexually assaulting the woman.

But this one has apparently been shown to be unfounded.

RPD said Monday that the alleged victim in this case "provided further details" to police and after an ensuing investigation, "it was discovered that the incident did not occur as originally described."

Based on the new information, the district attorney's office said it will not pursue charges.

RPD said it appears there is no threat to the community related to this case.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.