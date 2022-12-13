Man arrested in connection with NC State sexual assault

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have made an arrest in a sexual assault case at North Carolina State University.
According to WolfAlert, a campus alert system, the incident happened December 7 at around 8 p.m. on campus at the Wolf Village Apartments-Arctic Hall.
Hasan Abdullah Faheemud-Deen, 21, is now facing charges including first-degree kidnapping, breaking and entering and second-degree force sex offense.
SEE ALSO: Third sexual assault reported on NC State campus in two weeks
He was taken into custody by police at Bashford Road and Buck Jones Road in Raleigh and is being held on $500,000 bond.