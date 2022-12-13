WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man arrested in connection with NC State sexual assault

WTVD logo
Tuesday, December 13, 2022 2:23PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have made an arrest in a sexual assault case at North Carolina State University.

According to WolfAlert, a campus alert system, the incident happened December 7 at around 8 p.m. on campus at the Wolf Village Apartments-Arctic Hall.

Hasan Abdullah Faheemud-Deen, 21, is now facing charges including first-degree kidnapping, breaking and entering and second-degree force sex offense.

SEE ALSO: Third sexual assault reported on NC State campus in two weeks

He was taken into custody by police at Bashford Road and Buck Jones Road in Raleigh and is being held on $500,000 bond.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW