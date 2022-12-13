Man arrested in connection with NC State sexual assault

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have made an arrest in a sexual assault case at North Carolina State University.

According to WolfAlert, a campus alert system, the incident happened December 7 at around 8 p.m. on campus at the Wolf Village Apartments-Arctic Hall.

Hasan Abdullah Faheemud-Deen, 21, is now facing charges including first-degree kidnapping, breaking and entering and second-degree force sex offense.

He was taken into custody by police at Bashford Road and Buck Jones Road in Raleigh and is being held on $500,000 bond.