NC State University police looking for suspect after report of sexual battery at campus apartment

Students at NC State are concerned after a sexual assault was reported at a fraternity house on campus.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police at North Carolina State University are searching for a suspect in connection with a reported sexual battery on campus.

According to Wolfalert, a campus alert system, the incident happened Wednesday evening at around 8 p.m. on campus at the Wolf Village Apartments-Arctic Hall.

University police say the victim, who is not a student at NC State, described the suspect as a black male wearing all black with red and black sneakers, 5'6 and slender build.

He was last seen leaving at a McDonalds restaurant on Western Boulevard before leaving in an unknown direction.

The suspects identity is unknown at this time.

There are no further details at this time.

