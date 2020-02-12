Sports

N.C. State gets key road win at Syracuse, 79-74

N.C. State's C.J. Bryce finished with 19 points to help the Pack get a huge road win Tuesday night. (Nick Lisi)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WTVD) -- Devon Daniels scored 23 points, including seven straight in the second half, C.J. Bryce added 19 and North Carolina State defeated Syracuse 79-74 on Tuesday night.

The Wolfpack (16-8, 7-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) hit 25 of 48 from the field and 11 of 25 from beyond the arc, including 5 of 11 from 3 in the second half.

Syracuse played all but three minutes without leading scorer Elijah Hughes, who suffered a lower-body injury during pre-game warmups. He went out with 17:27 remaining in the first half and did not return.

Freshman Joe Girard scored a career-high 30 points for Syracuse (14-10, 7-6). Quincy Guerrier also registered a career-best 16 points and his second double-double with 10 rebounds.

Buddy Boeheim and Girard, who took the Orange's only 3s, were a combined 3 of 18. For the game, the Orange hit just 39% from the field.

N.C. State's Braxton Beverly, right, tries to drive past Syracuse's Joseph Girard III on Tuesday night in Syracuse, N.Y.

Nick Lisi



The Orange had its biggest lead of the game at 68-62 on two foul shots by Girard but Daniels scored the next seven points, giving the Wolfpack a 69-68 lead with 4:26 remaining. The Wolfpack extended it to a 77-70 margin on a 3 by Bryce with 2:34 remaining. Syracuse got within four on two foul shots by Girard with 1:37 to go.

In a first half of runs, the Wolfpack scored the final five points to take a 39-35 lead at the break. NC State was hot from 3 in the first half, going 6 of 14, and 13 of 25 overall. Bryce was 3 for 4 from deep. The Wolfpack turned the ball over 10 times in the first half, one below its average.

BIG PICTURE

The Wolfpack got the big win it needed but still has a tough road ahead with two games against Duke and one against Florida State.

The Orange must defeat both Florida State and Louisville, both on the road if the team has any hope of making the NCAA tournament.

UP NEXT

NC State concludes a three-game road trip Sunday against Boston College.

Syracuse begins a crucial two-game road swing Saturday against No. 8 Florida State.
