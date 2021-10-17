Sports

No. 22 NC State passes big road test by trouncing Boston College, 33-7

NC State running back Zonovan Knight breaks away from Boston College defenders Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Boston. (Mary Schwalm)

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- NC State passed a big conference road test in convincing fashion, thumping Boston College 33-7 on Saturday night.

It was the Pack's first win away from home and their three straight overall -- including a victory over then-No. 9 Clemson - since a loss at Mississippi State on Sept. 11.

The No. 22 ranked Wolfpack scored on their opening possession and led 10-7 at halftime.

State dialed in the defense in the second half, keeping the Eagles scoreless and adding a fumble return for a touchdown on a punt attempt and then scoring on a safety late in the game.

"We got hot there in the third quarter, got some takeaways," NC State coach Dave Doeren said.

He credited his players for the second-half adjustments, saying defenders dialed in and tackled better after a first half where Boston College ran the ball at will.

The Pack broke it open when Devin Leary scrambled free and threw a floating pass to Thayer Thomas for a 79 touchdown.

Leary finished with 251 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed a 40-yard TD on the opening drive on a pass that bounced off the back of the defender before Devin Carter gathered it in.

The Wolfpack improves to 5-1. The Eagles drop to 4-2.

This story will be updated.
