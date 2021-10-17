No. 22 NC State passes big road test by trouncing Boston College, 33-7

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- NC State passed a big conference road test in convincing fashion, thumping Boston College 33-7 on Saturday night.It was the Pack's first win away from home and their three straight overall -- including a victory over then-No. 9 Clemson - since a loss at Mississippi State on Sept. 11.The No. 22 ranked Wolfpack scored on their opening possession and led 10-7 at halftime.State dialed in the defense in the second half, keeping the Eagles scoreless and adding a fumble return for a touchdown on a punt attempt and then scoring on a safety late in the game."We got hot there in the third quarter, got some takeaways," NC State coach Dave Doeren said.He credited his players for the second-half adjustments, saying defenders dialed in and tackled better after a first half where Boston College ran the ball at will.The Pack broke it open when Devin Leary scrambled free and threw a floating pass to Thayer Thomas for a 79 touchdown.Leary finished with 251 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed a 40-yard TD on the opening drive on a pass that bounced off the back of the defender before Devin Carter gathered it in.The Wolfpack improves to 5-1. The Eagles drop to 4-2.This story will be updated.