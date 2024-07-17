Level 1 risk of severe storms, heat advisory issued for Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NC weather forecast calls for a level 1 risk of severe storms from the Triangle and up towards Virginia. Another heat advisory is also in place from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Damaging winds will be the main threat from isolated severe storms that pop up.

Afternoon highs will be anywhere from 93 to 97, with feels-like temps of 105 to 109.

The good news is this will be the last day of our current heat wave.

Heavy downpours may lead to minor flooding and a few showers and storms may linger overnight.

Thursday also brings a chance of severe weather as a cold front approaches.