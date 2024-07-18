Severe storms knock out power to thousands of people across central North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several thousand people are without power in central North Carolina, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map.

The severe storms started around 1:30 p.m. in the ABC11 viewing area. However, they really ramped up around 3 p.m. -- with thousands of lightning strikes reported in just 30 minutes around this time.

Those severe storms brought heavy rain and strong wind to many neighborhoods. That weather resulted in trees down and power outages.

Most of the damage reports are coming out of Durham County. ABC11 is working to learn more about the damage caused so far in the storms.

Here's what you should do if you lose power

If you lose power you should call your power company.

Numbers to call in the Triangle

Duke Energy Progress: (800) 769-3766 (800-POWERON), or (800) 419-6356 - you can also text the word OUT to 57801

Wake Electric Membership Corporation: (919) 863-6499

PWC Fayetteville: (877) 687-7921

Where are the power outages? Here are some maps you can check for locations of current outages

If you live in Duke Energy coverage area, check this map

Check here for real-time outage numbers from electric cooperatives across North Carolina.

Stay safe! Don't do this

Stay away from downed wires and report the location immediately.

Always assume any downed wire is live.

Avoid making contact with branches or debris that may be in contact with downed power lines.

If you see a fallen power line or safety hazard involving our equipment, call your power company or call 911 immediately.

Do not touch a power line or anything in contact with it and keep others away until help arrives.

Never, ever use a generator indoors.

Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home.

Turn off or disconnect appliances, equipment, or electronics. Power may return with momentary surges or spikes that can cause damage.

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.

The refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours.

A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours. Use coolers with ice if necessary.

What to do after power is restored

Anyone with branches and trees down is going to want to get it cleaned up. Power companies warn that you or anyone working for you should use caution when clearing fallen tree limbs and debris from your yard after a storm. Always assume the downed line is live.

Be mindful of debris with sharp edges, glass or nails

Wear gloves and closed shoes

Don't walk in standing water