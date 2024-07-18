Severe storms knock out power to thousands of people across central North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several thousand people are without power in central North Carolina, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map.
The severe storms started around 1:30 p.m. in the ABC11 viewing area. However, they really ramped up around 3 p.m. -- with thousands of lightning strikes reported in just 30 minutes around this time.
Those severe storms brought heavy rain and strong wind to many neighborhoods. That weather resulted in trees down and power outages.
Most of the damage reports are coming out of Durham County. ABC11 is working to learn more about the damage caused so far in the storms.
If you lose power you should call your power company.
Numbers to call in the Triangle
Duke Energy Progress: (800) 769-3766 (800-POWERON), or (800) 419-6356 - you can also text the word OUT to 57801
Wake Electric Membership Corporation: (919) 863-6499
PWC Fayetteville: (877) 687-7921
Where are the power outages? Here are some maps you can check for locations of current outages
If you live in Duke Energy coverage area, check this map
Check here for real-time outage numbers from electric cooperatives across North Carolina.
Stay safe! Don't do this
Anyone with branches and trees down is going to want to get it cleaned up. Power companies warn that you or anyone working for you should use caution when clearing fallen tree limbs and debris from your yard after a storm. Always assume the downed line is live.
Be mindful of debris with sharp edges, glass or nails
Wear gloves and closed shoes
Don't walk in standing water