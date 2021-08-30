NC Weather: Remnants of Hurricane Ida to bring rain to North Carolina on Wednesday

Louisiana family sheltering in attic during Ida landfall was 'the only thing' they could do
Beginning Wednesday, tropical rain could fall in parts of the state, including the Triangle. Most areas will see only .25 to 1 inch of rain.
The bulk of Ida's remnants will be in Virginia and New Jersey, so areas farther north in the Tar Heel state will likely see the most rain.
Wind gusts could spike up to around 30 miles per hour, but nothing to be too concerned about.
By Thursday, the weather really takes a drastic turn. Humidity will fall and high temperatures will only reach into the low to mid 80s.
Some people in central North Carolina could wake up Friday to temperatures in the 50s!
Labor Day Weekend is looking exceptional. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.
Ida - as a Category 4 storm - hit on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, coming ashore about 45 miles west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land. Ida's 150-mph winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland U.S. It dropped hours later to a Category 2 storm with maximum winds of 105 mph as it crawled inland, its eye about 40 miles west-northwest of New Orleans.
The rising ocean swamped the barrier island of Grand Isle as landfall came just to the west at Port Fourchon. Ida made a second landfall about two hours later near Galliano. The hurricane was churning through the far southern Louisiana wetlands, with the more than 2 million people living in and around New Orleans and Baton Rouge under threat.
The entire city of New Orleans late Sunday was without power, according to city officials. The city's power supplier - Entergy - confirmed that the only power in the city was coming from generators, the city's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness said on Twitter. The message included a screen shot that cited "catastrophic transmission damage" for the power failure.
More than 1 million customers were without power in two Southern states impacted by Ida - more than 930,000 in Louisiana and 28,000 in Mississippi, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks outages nationwide.
