Hurricane Ida

NC Weather: Remnants of Hurricane Ida to bring rain to North Carolina on Wednesday

The storm is weakening but will still bring weather changes to North Carolina.
EMBED <>More Videos

Remnants of Hurricane Ida will bring rain to NC this week

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Ida thrashed the Gulf Coast, killing at least one person and knocking out power to more than 1 million. The storm is weakening but will still bring weather changes to North Carolina.

Louisiana family sheltering in attic during Ida landfall was 'the only thing' they could do

Beginning Wednesday, tropical rain could fall in parts of the state, including the Triangle. Most areas will see only .25 to 1 inch of rain.

The bulk of Ida's remnants will be in Virginia and New Jersey, so areas farther north in the Tar Heel state will likely see the most rain.

EMBED More News Videos

Forecasters warned of damaging winds, heavy rainfall that could cause flash floods and life-threatening storm surge as Ida continued its rampage.



Wind gusts could spike up to around 30 miles per hour, but nothing to be too concerned about.

Hurricane Ida by the numbers: Wind speeds, rainfall, storm surges and more

By Thursday, the weather really takes a drastic turn. Humidity will fall and high temperatures will only reach into the low to mid 80s.

Some people in central North Carolina could wake up Friday to temperatures in the 50s!

Labor Day Weekend is looking exceptional. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Ida - as a Category 4 storm - hit on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, coming ashore about 45 miles west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land. Ida's 150-mph winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland U.S. It dropped hours later to a Category 2 storm with maximum winds of 105 mph as it crawled inland, its eye about 40 miles west-northwest of New Orleans.

The rising ocean swamped the barrier island of Grand Isle as landfall came just to the west at Port Fourchon. Ida made a second landfall about two hours later near Galliano. The hurricane was churning through the far southern Louisiana wetlands, with the more than 2 million people living in and around New Orleans and Baton Rouge under threat.

The entire city of New Orleans late Sunday was without power, according to city officials. The city's power supplier - Entergy - confirmed that the only power in the city was coming from generators, the city's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness said on Twitter. The message included a screen shot that cited "catastrophic transmission damage" for the power failure.

More than 1 million customers were without power in two Southern states impacted by Ida - more than 930,000 in Louisiana and 28,000 in Mississippi, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks outages nationwide.

ABC News contributed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernchurricane idatropical weatherweatherhurricane
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE IDA
Colonial temporarily shuts down 2 pipelines as Ida makes landfall
Ida weakens to tropical storm: at least 1 dead, 1M without power
Family stuck in attic as home filled with water near New Orleans
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Schools in Wake County update COVID-19 protocols
Ida weakens to tropical storm: at least 1 dead, 1M without power
Durham to welcome Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban control
Family stuck in attic as home filled with water near New Orleans
Rockets fired at Kabul airport amid US withdrawal hit homes
EU to recommend reinstating Europe travel restrictions on US: reports
Show More
Colonial temporarily shuts down 2 pipelines as Ida makes landfall
NC State dorm evacuated as police investigate bomb threat
Man shot several times in parking lot of Spring Lake gun store
Durham couple remembers Hurricane Katrina like it was yesterday
NC volunteers travel to Gulf Coast to help with Ida disaster relief
More TOP STORIES News