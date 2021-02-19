NC weather: Morning ice and rain again activate alerts for winter storm warning, flash flood watch

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10350334" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Despite freezing temperatures Thursday morning, it did not snow. Instead we saw freezing rain. Why?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday morning is looking much like Thursday morning with rain and freezing rain falling across all of central North Carolina.Temperatures are right around freezing again this morning and the area is sill under a few different weather advisories.is in effect until 7 a.m. for Granville, Person, Vance and Warren counties.is in effect until 7 a.m. for Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Halifax, and Orange counties.Plus, the southern half of the ABC11 viewing area is under auntil 7 a.m. This specifically impacts Cumberland, Edgecombe, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne, and Wilson counties.Rain and freezing rain will continue to fall through the morning. Rain should start tapering off by late morning and hopefully be out of the area by noon or early afternoon.Clouds will blanket the sky through the evening. When the clouds break Friday night, extremely cold air will move into the area. Lows will be in the 20s.The weekend is shaping up to be clear and sunny--but cold.Highs will be in the low to mid 40s for Saturday and Sunday, and overnight lows will fall into the 20s.However, by mid-week, we should see temperatures rise into the 60s.As the rain moves out all eyes will shift to our area Rivers.The excess water in the ground will eventually run to area rivers, causing them to rise.The Tar River will reach minor flood stage in Rocky Mount and moderate flood stage in Tarborro.The Neuse River will reach minor flood stage in Smithfield and moderate flood stage in Goldsboro.The Little River will reach minor flood stage in north Cumberland County.The Lumber River in Lumberton could go major flood stage through the weekend.