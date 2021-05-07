Weather

WEATHER: Potentially strong, severe storms expected in central NC today

Friday morning First Alert forecast: May 7

Rounds of showers and storms started early Friday in the Triangle.

Midday into the early afternoon some storms could be strong or severe.

CENTRAL NC FIRST ALERT DOPPLER RADAR

There's a chance for some hail in the afternoon storms. The good news is, we are getting much needed rainfall after the dry stretch we've seen the past two months.

We will be drying out for the weekend but it will be breezy.

Mother's Day still looks nice; partly cloudy and low 80s but just a little breezy at times. More rain is expected late Monday, then cool showers are likely late next week.

Cancellations and postponements:

NCCU's 137th Commencement Exercises Rescheduled Due to Inclement Weather | Both Ceremonies Moved to May 8

Due to the forecast of inclement weather for Friday, Mar 7, the Graduate and Professional Ceremony will be moved to 8 a.m., on Saturday, May 8. Graduates should line up beginning at 6:30 a.m., on the track of the Practice Field.

The time for the Baccalaureate Ceremony has changed and the ceremony is now scheduled to begin at 12 p.m., on Saturday, May 8, Graduates should line up beginning at 10:30 a.m., on the track of the Practice Field.

Both ceremonies will take place in O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium.
