Low temperatures in the 20s: Drivers be cautious on overpasses and bridges

RALEIGH. N.C. (WTVD) -- Bitterly cold air moved in to central North Carolina on Monday, turning rain into snow and threatening to create dangerous driving conditions.However, the record warmth just days ago helped insure that ground temperatures remained above freezing.Drivers should still be cautious, as bridges and overpasses--especially in areas north of Interstate 40--could have slick spots.Temperatures Tuesday morning start out in the 20s and only warm up to the mid-40s Tuesday afternoon.Clouds will return in the evening and bring with them a slight chance for a late shower. That shower could include some sleet in places, but will transition into rain as temperatures rise overnight.Showers could remain around Wednesday morning. But the majority of Wednesday will be rain-free with cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 50s.For the rest of the week temperatures remain seasonably cold. This first full week of 2022 will act like it's supposed to weather-wise, unlike the last week of 2021.