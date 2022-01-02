Weather

Potential snow, severe weather cited as reason for Orange County Schools to cancel classes Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

Orange County cancels classes ahead of potentially bad weather

RALEIGH. N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina could see areas of severe weather, heavy rain, gusty winds, flooding, and even some snow Sunday night into Monday morning.

In preparation for the potential weather, Orange County Schools opted to cancel classes and all school-related activities.

"Due to a high potential for a variety of inclement weather situations, including high winds, sleet and snow, all OCS schools and buildings will be closed Monday, January 3, 2022," read a statement from the school district.

Remote learning is also canceled for Orange County Schools on Monday.

No other schools in central North Carolina have yet announced any cancellations for Monday.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement Sunday afternoon urging North Carolinians to stay aware of the local weather forecast and prepare for any expected conditions.

"It's important to stay informed of changing weather conditions, and to have a way to receive weather alerts," Cooper said. "A little preparation before severe or winter weather arrives can help avoid inconveniences and emergencies later."

Winter weather advisories and warnings have been issued for parts of North Carolina for Sunday night leading into Monday.



Rain overnight Sunday into Monday will transition into snow in some areas early in the morning. Because of the recent spell of warm weather, the ground is too warm for much of the snow to stick and accumulate.

However, areas closer to the Virginia border could see a dusting or even some minor accumulation in spots.

The ABC11 First Alert Weather team has been warning you about this weather event for days. The team will continue to monitor any developments and alert you to any potential dangers before they happen on ABC11 and ABC11.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernorth carolinaraleighsnowfirst alert modewinter weathersevere weather
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Showers & storms tonight; snowflakes Monday
Celebratory gunfire kills Durham woman on New Year's Eve
Meet the first babies born in 2022 across central NC
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners Saturday
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter suspended for COVID claims
Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico
Show More
One-million-dollar mega millions winner in Forsyth County
Durham rescue mission host lunch for men living at the mission
Covid testing lines shorter New Year's Day
Tolls increase (again) on 540 but there's progress in the loop project
Durham pastor reflects on 30 years at the pulpit
More TOP STORIES News