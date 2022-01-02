Potential snow, severe weather cited as reason for Orange County Schools to cancel classes Monday

In preparation for the potential weather, Orange County Schools opted to cancel classes and all school-related activities.
"Due to a high potential for a variety of inclement weather situations, including high winds, sleet and snow, all OCS schools and buildings will be closed Monday, January 3, 2022," read a statement from the school district.
Remote learning is also canceled for Orange County Schools on Monday.
No other schools in central North Carolina have yet announced any cancellations for Monday.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement Sunday afternoon urging North Carolinians to stay aware of the local weather forecast and prepare for any expected conditions.
"It's important to stay informed of changing weather conditions, and to have a way to receive weather alerts," Cooper said. "A little preparation before severe or winter weather arrives can help avoid inconveniences and emergencies later."
Winter weather advisories and warnings have been issued for parts of North Carolina for Sunday night leading into Monday.
Rain overnight Sunday into Monday will transition into snow in some areas early in the morning. Because of the recent spell of warm weather, the ground is too warm for much of the snow to stick and accumulate.
However, areas closer to the Virginia border could see a dusting or even some minor accumulation in spots.
The ABC11 First Alert Weather team has been warning you about this weather event for days. The team will continue to monitor any developments and alert you to any potential dangers before they happen on ABC11 and ABC11.com.