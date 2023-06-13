North Carolina Zoo holds online vote to name new baby giraffe

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Zoo needs your help naming its new baby giraffe.

The male giraffe arrived May 20 weighing 145 pounds and standing 6 feet tall. He is the firstborn of the zoo's giraffe Leia and Jack.

There's an online poll accepting votes until 4 p.m. June 19. Click here to cast your ballot for one of the following names:

Fenn: In recognition of the founders of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, Julian and Stephanie Fennessey.

Nelson: In honor of the famous leader Nelson Mandela.

Mosi: African name used for "first born son."

Jackson: "Son of Jack."

Tamu: Swahili for "sweet" since he was born on World Bee Day, and bees make sweet honey.

Bongani: Zulu name meaning "grateful, thankful."

North Carolina Zoo plans to announce the winner of the poll Wednesday, June 21, which is also World Giraffe Day.