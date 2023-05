ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Zoo welcomed a newborn baby giraffe on Saturday.

The zoo announced the arrival of the calf on social media on Wednesday. According to zoo officials, the calf weighs 145 lbs and stands 6 feet tall. He is the firstborn of the zoo's giraffe Leia and his dad Jack at the facility.

The zoo plans to release the calf's name soon.

