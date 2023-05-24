North Carolina Zoo opens $5.2M baboon habitat renovation

A $5.2 million renovation project at the North Carolina Zoo is completed and open to visitors.

The zoo's hamadryas baboons are back on exhibit! They've been living behind-the-scenes at the zoo for the last couple years, while crews renovated their exhibit.

North Carolina Zoo holds the honor of being tied for the largest band of baboons in the United States. The 22-member group is the same size as the band at the San Diego Zoo.

Baboons have called the North Carolina Zoo home for the last 45 years.

The main part of the baboon exhibit is now open, but even more space will open soon. The habitat's 4,000-square-foot dayroom and indoor living quarters, which is designed to look like Ethiopia Lalibela architecture, is set to open in the not to distant future. Zoo leaders chose Ethiopia architecture because the baboons native land is in the Ethiopian highlands and northeastern Africa.