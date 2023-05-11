14 new red wolf pups born recently in North Carolina

The endangered red wolf population in North Carolina is growing!

A total of 14 new red wolf pups have been born into breeding programs in the last month.

One pair of red wolves had a litter of five pups in April. The pair is part of the Milltail pack on Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in Dare County. They're part of the Red Wolf Recovery Program with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Then at the North Carolina Zoo there are nine new red wolf pups.

Wolves Marsh and Roan had three pups. Denali and May had six.

Each of the pups has been examined and appear to be doing well.

Red wolves were once declared extinct in the wild, but wildlife experts in North Carolina are working hard to reintroduce the species back into the wild.