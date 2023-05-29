8 teams from North Carolina make it to NCAA baseball tournament

Eight teams from the state of North Carolina will be playing in the NCAA Baseball Championship tournament.

The number 1 overall seed for the entire tournament resides in Winston-Salem. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons put together one of the best seasons in history, sporting the best ERA in the country and a lineup filled with power.

The number 1 overall seed has not won the College World Series since 1999. The ACC has only ever won the College World Series twice. Virginia did it in 2015. Wake Forest did it in 1955.

NC State received an at-large bid into the tournament this year, and the Wolfpack will start the tournament against in-state foe Campbell.

NC State is looking for redemption after a tumultuous couple years. The Pack was three wins away from taking home its first ever baseball national title in 2021 when the team was suddenly disqualified due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

Then in 2022 the team advanced all the way to the ACC title game, falling short of an automatic NCAA tournament bid with a 9-5 loss to UNC. Still, the team expected to be in the tournament but the selection committee had other plans -- leaving the pack out for the first time since 2014.

Duke will also start the regionals off with a game against an in-state competitor. The Blue Devils face off against the Seahawks of UNC-Wilmington. That regional will take place in Conway, South Carolina, as Coastal Carolina is the host.

East Carolina will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia, to play in UVA's regional. ECU's first game will be against Oklahoma. The winner of the Charlottesville regional will play the winner of the Coastal Carolina regional.

The Tar Heels of North Carolina will travel to Terre Haught, Indiana, for its regional matchup against Iowa.

UNC Charlotte won the Conference USA tournament and will travel just south to Clemson. Charlotte's first game will be against the University of Tennessee.

The regionals begin on Friday, June 2 and run through Monday, June 5. To see a full interactive bracket, click here.