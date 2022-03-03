Sports

United Airlines' gift of travel gives big lift to NC Central golf teams

By Travon Miles
EMBED <>More Videos

United Airline's gift of travel gives lift to NC Central golf teams

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Division I college golf life is not always one of leisure. On top of the mental and emotional stress of the game comes the travel.

"Florida was the longest drive and being in the car that long, 11 hours or 12 hours, it gets to you," said Kendall Wallace, a sophomore NCCU golfer.

It's part of life for athletics programs with limited funding.

"Before, our travel budgets just weren't there," said Kendra Greene, interim coach. "It was what can we do either on a small bus or that 12 passenger van."

But things will be different this season and beyond.

NCCU was among a list of more than 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities to be selected for a one-time sponsorship from United Airlines -- $20,000 in total to be used for travel support for the men's and women's programs during the next two seasons.

"Just to be able to see now student-athletes to be able to feel like they're a true Division I golf program," Green said. "They're not having to get in a van" and drive 12 hours.

Athletes are excited.

Jumping on a plane for two hours? Whole other, like, game-changer," said Natasha Ainsley-Thomas, a redshirt senior on the women's golf team. "It means I can take some time to actually recover and get ready, and my body is ready to compete."

Those resources will be put to good use immediately, as the season begins with a new destination in a few short weeks.

We were so excited we couldn't lock ourselves into that women's Houston tournament until we had those funds," Greene said. "And so, we got to tell the ladies, guess what guys? In March, you're going to Houston."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhamcollege studentsunited airlinesair travelncaaathletesgolfgood newsdonationsnccu
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
$4.19 gas price spotted in Raleigh
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
'Fear in their eyes': TX investigators describe horror house
Fayetteville homicide numbers jump 50 percent
Why a Ukraine no-fly zone isn't an option: Experts
Dreamville Festival music lineup released
New retail, 'affordable' housing development coming to north Durham
Show More
Capitol rioter is 1st to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy
$18M renovations begin at Clayton park
Support pours in for hardware store owner after fire destroys home
States launch probe into TikTok's effect on kids' health
NC National Guard Museum moves closer to opening
More TOP STORIES News