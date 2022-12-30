New laws to take effect in North Carolina for 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As happens every new year, new laws take effect in North Carolina.

Some receive little fanfare, others have major effects on life in the Tar Heel State,

In 2023, a new state will limit the governor's powers.

The new law makes changes to the Emergency Management Act as part of Senate Bill 105, the 2021 state budget. Read more from our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.

One law brings good financial news -- the state individual income tax rate will be 4.75%, a drop from 4.99% in 2022. Even better, the individual income tax rate is set to drop to 3.99% by 2026.

On the other hand, gas prices could go up. North Carolina's fuel tax, already one of the highest in the country at 38.5 cents per gallon, will be bumped up to 40.5 cents per gallon. By comparison, the federal gas tax is 18.4 cents per gallon.