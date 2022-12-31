First full-fledge New Year celebration since pandemic returning to Raleigh

Downtown Raleigh's Fayetteville Street will come alive Saturday night, and people are ready to toast the start of 2023.

"It's so much fun with the Ferris wheel and the games, it gives a very family-friendly event," said Raleigh resident Crystal Roache.

"It's pretty cool, the acorn, they drop it twice -- so one for the kids," said Raleigh resident Cody Leach.

"I'm just so excited," said Raleigh resident Ainur Sarmargnovr.

WalletHub recently ranked Raleigh as one of the top 30 places in the country to ring in the New Year.

The Capital City scored particularly high in the Safety and Accessibility category coming in fifth nationwide.

The celebration will be the first large gathering in downtown Raleigh since tragedy unfolded at the Raleigh Christmas Parade.

Organizers say there is a coordinated effort to keep everyone safe.

"They have an extremely detailed plan that we're really confident in because we really want people to feel safe more than anything," said Artsplosure ReaCreative Director Cameron Laws.

The Raleigh Police Department is not releasing details on security arrangements in the interest of public safety, but did issue a statement saying in part:

"The Raleigh Police Department, in collaboration with our city and public safety partners, is providing security for our annual First Night event. The planning for this event started many weeks ago, and we are confident that there is adequate staffing to ensure a safe and enjoyable evening for all attendees."

The celebration gets underway at 2 p.m. and then will run through midnight.