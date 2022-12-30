'It's a shift in mindset': Cary doctor gives health advice ahead of new year

Cary doctor says it's time to think different about dieting new years goals.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The only resolution Victoria Orr has for 2023 is moving back to her native New York.

"I don't typically set New Year's resolutions because I hate to not complete them and I hate to fail at them," she said. "I got with the flow, one mountain at a time, one goal at a time."

If one of your goals for the new year is diet and exercise, one doctor said it's time to think a bit different.

"We should focus on healthy eating, sustainable techniques, healthy living and strategies that will work," said Dr. Christopher McGowan, obesity medicine specialist and founder of True You Weight Loss in Cary. "The problem for most people is that diets just won't work."

Diets usually result in quick loss but it's hard to keep the weight off. Dr. McGowan said many of them are overly restrictive and are too much of a change to your normal routine.

"You may feel guilty about veering from your diet, you may feel like there's no hope," he said.

One idea is portion control, according to Dr. McGowan.

"It's a shift in mindset so instead of eating to fullness or capacity, we want to satisfaction," he said.

Also cut out sugary beverages, limit the amount of alcohol you drink and get more sleep. Dr. McGowan suggests at least seven hours at night.

"It's not easy to do," he said. "But you can't lose weight effectively if you're not sleeping enough."

Exercise should be in your tool box and it's good for your mental health and energy but it's not going to help you lose weight.

"You just got to do it, you gotta stick to it, you gotta go with the flow," said Victoria. "As long as you're determined, you'll get there."