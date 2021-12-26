New Year's Rockin' Eve

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022, 50th Anniversary

EMBED <>More Videos

New Year's Rockin' Eve 2022, sponsored locally by Visit Sevierville

Don't miss "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" on Friday, Dec. 31, on ABC.

Liza Koshy, Billy Porter, and Ciara have signed on as co-hosts. They'll join Seacrest in cities across America for the show's 50th anniversary: Koshy from Times Square in New York City, Porter from New Orleans, and Ciara from Los Angeles. DJ D-Nice will also join the show from Los Angeles, and country artist Jessie James Decker is returning for her third year as the show's Powerball correspondent.

This year's show will include more than five hours of musical performances. Performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Also new this year is "New Year's Rockin' Eve"'s first Spanish-language countdown, which will take place from Puerto Rico at 11 p.m. Eastern time.

Visit Sevierville is a proud sponsor of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.

We're ringing in 2022 with plenty of new things to see and do in Sevierville, Tennessee! Start planning your next Smoky Mountain vacation now at VisitSevierville.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew year's eveholidaytelevisionnew year's rockin' everyan seacrestu.s. & worldotrcpuerto rico
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
My Story: As Told by the Times Square Ball
Watch 'On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'
LL Cool J among performers announced for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2022
Daddy Yankee, Roselyn Sanchez join 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2022