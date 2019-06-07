Wisconsin newborn dies after being beaten in mom's arms

MILWAUKEE, Wis -- A Wisconson mother is mourning the loss of her 2-month-old son, who was born premature, after police said he died during a domestic violence dispute.

Police said Jaquirion Dancer was in his mother's arms when the beating began.

According to WISN, Jaquirion was taken to the hospital but died a few hours later.

"You know, this is her little boy who was born not long ago, a preemie who was fighting and doing well, and for her this is a huge tragedy," said Rev. Dan Quakkelaar, a pastor, who met with the mother to offer comfort and support. "You can tell from the picture that he was a beautiful boy and full of life, and it's hard to deal with when a life like that is lost and so tragically and so unnecessarily."

RELATED: Missouri baby dies after being locked in hot car for about 15 hours, police say

Officers said they have a suspect in custody.

If you or someone who know is a victim of domestic violence, please seek help.

Experts are available online or by calling (800) 799-7233.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsincrimenewborn deathchild killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Michael Jordan donates $1.1M to North Carolina high school
Elevated bacteria levels prompt warning at N. Myrtle Beach location
How to claim lunch money left in child's account
23-year-old woman killed in crash on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville
Mom identifies son as man found dead at Brentwood Park parking lot
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
'Perfect storm' of events caused 30-car pileup on I-40, NCDOT says
Show More
Boy on unicorn-shaped float rescued off NC coast after being swept away
4-year-old raises nearly $500 in honor of girl with brain cancer
Raleigh food hall helps employees affected by Durham gas explosion
Granger Smith's son, 3, dies in drowning accident
NJ woman celebrates 110th birthday with party
More TOP STORIES News