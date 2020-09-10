murder

Raleigh man charged in 2 Wake County fatal shootings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting deaths of both a Cary and Raleigh man, police announced Wednesday night.

Cary Police said Nicholas Dalton Nanes of Raleigh was charged in the shooting death of Selvaraju Vellingiri, 55, of Cary exactly two weeks ago. Nanes was also charged in the Aug. 7, death of Bobby Earl Lucas, 56, of Raleigh.

Raleigh police said Nanes faces one count of murder for the death of Vellingiri and one count of murder for the death of Lucas, punishable by death or life imprisonment without parole.

Nicholas Dalton Nanes, 29, of Raleigh



On Aug. 7, Lucas was found dead after being shot multiple times at the Montecito West apartments along the 4100 block of Bland Road.

Vellingiri was killed while out for a walk along the 100 block of Connemara Drive in the Sommerset Community on Aug. 27, family members said this was an activity he often did by himself during the week. Cary Police said Vellingiri's shooting death was the first homicide of the year for the city.

Both Cary and Raleigh police departments worked with the City-County Bureau of Investigation and Wake County District Attorney's Office in the case.

Police chiefs of both departments released joint statements on the arrests:
"While we recognize that this arrest will not ease the pain and loss these families are experiencing, we hope that they and the communities will be able to rest a bit easier," Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown wrote in a statement. "Diligent, thorough investigation and follow-up by detectives with both agencies have led to this moment. It was a united effort."

Cary Police Chief Toni Dezomits wrote, "Amidst the tragedy felt by the family and the entire Cary community, we are glad to offer some resolution in this case. The investigation is still active and demonstrates the importance of collaboration and regional cooperation across city lines. We appreciate the continued support of the Cary Town Council and the citizens we serve."

As Cary police updated the public throughout the investigation of Vellinigiri's murder, they said that the shooting posed no threat to the community.

In 2017, Nanes was charged with animal cruelty after he stole his mother's miniature pinscher/Chihuahua mix and cut off its head with a knife, according to arrest records.

Nanes is currently being held at the Wake County Public Safety Center. A motive has not been disclosed at this time.

