Gas prices are on the rise nationally, in Triangle: Here's what experts say

Gas prices on the rise nationally, in Triangle: Here's why

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Next time you head to the gas pump, you may be looking for ways to save like Zion Sampson.

"I'm only getting $10-worth. I'm not trying to get too much," Sampson said.

Over the past week, AAA says the national average for a gallon of gas went up a nickel to $3.32.

"It's ridiculous for the price to go up that much overnight," said Marvin Holmes, of Raleigh.

But what caused the increase? Experts say the demand has increased, but the supply has not.

Prices of fuel, food increase as consumers bear the brunt of pandemic problems

"Demand is going up as the price for other fuels is going up, the demand for oil is going up. And there's simply not as much production as there is demand so the price for oil in the last couple of weeks has soared," said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy.

It doesn't look like prices will fall before the busy holiday travel season. Compared to this time last year, drivers are spending about $17 more to fill up their cars. So experts say next time you fill up, make sure you're getting the best price.

"Motorists should always shop around. Be aware of what you're paying. I can't tell you how many times people have filled up, driven down the street and it's 10 or 15 cents lower," De Haan said.

Even though we're feeling the price hike in North Carolina, our gas isn't even close to the most expensive. Right now, people in California are paying about $4.49 a gallon.

