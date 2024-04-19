NC Museum of History to display former Carolina Panthers player Julius Peppers' championship ring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Museum of History announced a chance to view a piece of sports history on Thursday.

The museum will be displaying former NFL and Carolina Panthers player Julius Peppers' 2003 National Conference Championship ring in its lobby for sports fans and enthusiasts to view.

Peppers was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February and the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2021. In his acceptance speech, Peppers said he thinks about his sports career in NC.

"It's not so much that I think about what I did; it's about the people who were around me, who guided me, who inspired me, and who supported me ... it's about the people in the moments that shaped what became," Peppers said.

Peppers is one of the most celebrated players in pro football history and was the second overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2002.

His ring will be on display beginning on April 23.

