Science

You might catch a glimpse of the northern lights as far south as Raleigh tonight

EMBED <>More Videos

Northern lights might be visible from Raleigh this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Millions of people across large parts of the United States and Canada could see quite a show in the sky this weekend - maybe even in the Triangle.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said a large solar flare erupted Thursday. That could result in a strong geomagnetic storm causing aurora borealis to be visible across the United States and Europe on Saturday and Sunday.

Scientists at the University of Alaska said that weather permitting, the northern lights could be visible from Portland, Oregon to New York City.



They may also be visible on the horizon in places as far south as Raleigh, Carson City, Nevada and Oklahoma City.

ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Don Schwenneker said you need to look to the north along the horizon. The best place to catch a glimpse is somewhere away from the city lights.

CNNWire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceraleighncweatherspace
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News