You might catch a glimpse of the northern lights as far south as Raleigh tonight

It will probably be too cloudy & there's lots of light pollution, but if you're away from lights & there's a break in the clouds, you may just see a green glow close to the northern horizon Saturday night in NC. #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/gEBrfDwK99 — 𝘿𝙤𝙣⚡𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) October 30, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Millions of people across large parts of the United States and Canada could see quite a show in the sky this weekend - maybe even in the Triangle.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said a large solar flare erupted Thursday. That could result in a strong geomagnetic storm causing aurora borealis to be visible across the United States and Europe on Saturday and Sunday.Scientists at the University of Alaska said that weather permitting, the northern lights could be visible from Portland, Oregon to New York City.They may also be visible on the horizon in places as far south as Raleigh, Carson City, Nevada and Oklahoma City.ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Don Schwenneker said you need to look to the north along the horizon. The best place to catch a glimpse is somewhere away from the city lights.