Coronavirus

11-week-old puppy stolen from ER nurse's home

CONCORD, California -- A puppy belonging to an ER nurse who is helping fight COVID-19 was stolen from a northern California home.

According to police in Concord, California, the 11-week-old pup named Max was taken from the garage of his owner's house on Saturday.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Max belongs to a nurse.

Surveillance camera images posted Monday night by police showed the pup, who appears to be a German Shepherd, being picked up by a person on a bicycle.

The person was last seen wearing a green hooded jacket, a mask over the face, and blue medical gloves. The person was also sporting jeans and grey shoes, possibly New Balance brand.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
theftanimals in perilcoronavirusmissing dogpetsdogu.s. & worlddogs stolen
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Hundreds gather for ReOpen NC protest in Raleigh
McDonald's gives free meals to first responders, healthcare workers
'American Idol' top 20 will perform from home to respect physical distancing
LIVE: Gov. Cooper gives update on COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Cooper gives update on COVID-19 outbreak
Hundreds gather for ReOpen NC protest in Raleigh
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
Butner inmate who escaped because of COVID-19 turns self in
McDonald's gives free meals to first responders, healthcare workers
COVID-19 survivor: Stop 'complaining' over extended stay-at-home order
Deal reached on major parts of $500B coronavirus aid: Schumer
Show More
Massive line forms at Knightdale surplus chicken sale
5-year-old daughter of first responders dies from COVID-19
NC COVID-19 survivor gets hero's welcome home
Pandemic not slowing down Hillsborough farm thanks to app
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News