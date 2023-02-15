ABC11's and DPAC Truist Broadway New York Trip Tune-in-to-Win Sweepstakes

Watch for the "secret word" during the special on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 12:30pm or Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 7pm.

Watch for the "secret word" during the special on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 12:30pm or Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 7pm to find out all about the upcoming season at the DPAC and for a chance to win a trip for 2 to New York City on Delta to see a current Broadway show at a Nederlander Theatre!

Enter Sweepstakes

Sweepstakes will be live from Sunday, February 19 from 12:30pm ET through Sunday, February 26 at 11:59 pm ET.

Register here or on the sweepstakes entry page and enter the secret word.

To view sweepstakes rules and winners, visit: https://abc11.com/rules-winners/ The winner will be selected on or around Monday, February 27, 2023.