Rules and Winners

SunTrust Broadway at DPAC New York Trip Tune-In-to-Win Sweepstakes
Winner will be selected on or around February 24, 2020
ABC11 Take the Antenna User Survey Sweepstakes!
Winner will be selected on or around January 31, 2020
ABC11's NC Chinese Lantern Festival Tickets Giveaway
Winner will be selected on or around December 23, 2019 - The randomly selected winners are Dave Brubaker and Kelly Davis
ABC11's Watch & Win Secret Santa Sweepstakes 2019
Winner will be selected on or around November 25, 2019 - The randomly selected winners are Deidra Hadley, Darius Hooks, Gloria Bronson, Jesse Gregory, Nicole Gaylord, Shannon McSherry, and Vanta Rogers
ABC11'S 2019 American Music Awards Sweepstakes
Winner will be selected on or around Monday, November 4, 2019 - The randomly selected winner is Myron Edringston
ABC11's Durham 150 Tickets Giveaway Sweepstakes
Winner will be selected on or around Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - The randomly selected winners were Olivia from Apex and Wisdom from Durham
The ABC11 & Junior League of Raleigh: A Shopping SPREE 2019 Sweepstakes
Winner will be selected on or around Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - The randomly selected winner is Vanessa Hall
The ABC11 & Junior League of Fayetteville Holly Day Fair "The Sweetest Gift Basket" Sweepstakes
Winner will be selected on or around Thursday, October 24, 2019 - The randomly selected winner is Nancy Green-Albright
ABC11's and DPAC SunTrust Broadway Tune In to Win Sweepstakes - Aladdin
Winner will be selected on or around Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - The randomly selected winner is Karen Woodlief
ABC11's Trip to the 53rd Annual Country Music Awards Sweepstakes
Winner will be selected after October 6, 2019 - The randomly selected winner is Tracy Little
ABC11's Maddie Poppe Meet and Greet Sweepstakes.
Winner will be selected Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - The randomly selected winners are Katie McGrath, Nicholas Spaine, Britney Wilborn, Beverly Jennings and Paul D. Burgett
You could win two tickets to the LIVE finale of American Idol! Download the ABC11 app on your current phone. Open the app, look for the Idol Sweepstakes Button, tap it, and you're ready to enter! You may enter once each day. Winner will be selected on or around Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Winner - Janice Santiago!
SunTrust Broadway at DPAC: Magic of Broadway Season" Tune In to Win Sweepstakes
Winner will be selected on or around Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:59pm - Winner: Amy Kemp
ABC11's Lunching at LIVE with Kelly and Ryan Sweepstakes Rules
Winner selected March 4th on or around 6am - The randomly selected winner is Sandra Russell
ABC11 and Live Nation's Cher Here We Go Again Tour Sweepstakes Rules
Winner selected January 22nd on or around 5pm - Winner: Viridiana Williams
Show Us Your "Holiday Smile" Sweepstakes 2018 Rules
Contacted and selected winners didn't respond within the alloted time
Junior League of Fayetteville Holly Day Fair: Live with Kelly and Ryan In-Studio Audience Sweepstakes Rules
- Winner: Karen Lizotte
ABC11 and Food Lion CMA Awards Sweepstakes Rules
Contacted and selected winners didn't respond within the alloted time
Junior League of Raleigh A Shopping Spree: Live with Kelly and Ryan In-Studio Audience Sweepstakes Rules
- Winner: Natalie Pennington
Summer Samsung Sweepstakes Rules
- Winner: James Giles
ABC11 and Live Nation's VIP Experience to Janet Jackson: State of the World Tour Sweepstakes Rules
- Winners: Gina Whitted and John Luckado
