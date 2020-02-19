Arts & Entertainment

Rules and Winners

SunTrust Broadway at DPAC New York Trip Tune-In-to-Win Sweepstakes
Winner will be selected on or around February 24, 2020

ABC11 Take the Antenna User Survey Sweepstakes!
Winner will be selected on or around January 31, 2020

ABC11's NC Chinese Lantern Festival Tickets Giveaway
Winner will be selected on or around December 23, 2019 - The randomly selected winners are Dave Brubaker and Kelly Davis

ABC11's Watch & Win Secret Santa Sweepstakes 2019
Winner will be selected on or around November 25, 2019 - The randomly selected winners are Deidra Hadley, Darius Hooks, Gloria Bronson, Jesse Gregory, Nicole Gaylord, Shannon McSherry, and Vanta Rogers

ABC11'S 2019 American Music Awards Sweepstakes
Winner will be selected on or around Monday, November 4, 2019 - The randomly selected winner is Myron Edringston

ABC11's Durham 150 Tickets Giveaway Sweepstakes
Winner will be selected on or around Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - The randomly selected winners were Olivia from Apex and Wisdom from Durham

The ABC11 & Junior League of Raleigh: A Shopping SPREE 2019 Sweepstakes
Winner will be selected on or around Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - The randomly selected winner is Vanessa Hall

The ABC11 & Junior League of Fayetteville Holly Day Fair "The Sweetest Gift Basket" Sweepstakes
Winner will be selected on or around Thursday, October 24, 2019 - The randomly selected winner is Nancy Green-Albright

ABC11's and DPAC SunTrust Broadway Tune In to Win Sweepstakes - Aladdin
Winner will be selected on or around Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - The randomly selected winner is Karen Woodlief

ABC11's Trip to the 53rd Annual Country Music Awards Sweepstakes
Winner will be selected after October 6, 2019 - The randomly selected winner is Tracy Little

ABC11's Maddie Poppe Meet and Greet Sweepstakes.
Winner will be selected Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - The randomly selected winners are Katie McGrath, Nicholas Spaine, Britney Wilborn, Beverly Jennings and Paul D. Burgett

You could win two tickets to the LIVE finale of American Idol! Download the ABC11 app on your current phone. Open the app, look for the Idol Sweepstakes Button, tap it, and you're ready to enter! You may enter once each day. Winner will be selected on or around Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Winner - Janice Santiago!

SunTrust Broadway at DPAC: Magic of Broadway Season" Tune In to Win Sweepstakes
Winner will be selected on or around Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:59pm - Winner: Amy Kemp



ABC11's Lunching at LIVE with Kelly and Ryan Sweepstakes Rules
Winner selected March 4th on or around 6am - The randomly selected winner is Sandra Russell


ABC11 and Live Nation's Cher Here We Go Again Tour Sweepstakes Rules
Winner selected January 22nd on or around 5pm - Winner: Viridiana Williams


Show Us Your "Holiday Smile" Sweepstakes 2018 Rules
Contacted and selected winners didn't respond within the alloted time



Junior League of Fayetteville Holly Day Fair: Live with Kelly and Ryan In-Studio Audience Sweepstakes Rules
- Winner: Karen Lizotte


ABC11 and Food Lion CMA Awards Sweepstakes Rules

Contacted and selected winners didn't respond within the alloted time


Junior League of Raleigh A Shopping Spree: Live with Kelly and Ryan In-Studio Audience Sweepstakes Rules
- Winner: Natalie Pennington



Summer Samsung Sweepstakes Rules
- Winner: James Giles


ABC11 and Live Nation's VIP Experience to Janet Jackson: State of the World Tour Sweepstakes Rules
- Winners: Gina Whitted and John Luckado
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsweepstakes rulessweepstakes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News