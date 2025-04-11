Tamron Hall Mother's Day Getaway 2025

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Enter for a chance to win the grand prize of two VIP tickets to the Tamron Hall Mother's Day Show! Secondary winners will receive a Tamron Hall swag bag.

The sweepstakes will be live from April 14, 2025 at 12:00 a.m. ET through April 18, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Watch Tamron Hall weekdays at 2pm on ABC11.

The Grand Prize consists of a three (3) day / two (2) night trip for the winner and one (1) guest to New York, NY to attend a taping of Tamron Hall at ABC Studios on May 2, 2025 (the "Show") (date and time of taping will be at the sole discretion of Sponsor).

The Grand Prize includes:

-Roundtrip economy-class airfare for two (2) persons (i.e., winner and guest) to/from a major airport near winner's residence and New York, NY (exact flights, schedule and route to be determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion);

-Two (2) nights standard hotel accommodations (single room/double occupancy) at a hotel in New York selected by Sponsor;

-Local airport ground transportation to and from the airport and hotel in New York, NY as determined by Sponsor;

-Two (2) VIP seats at a taping of the Show on May 2, 2025 (date of taping will be at the sole discretion of Sponsor); and

-One (1) $250 prepaid gift card which may be used for incidentals.

The winner will be selected on or around April 21, 2025. Sweepstakes is open to residents of the WTVD DMA who are at least 18 years of age.

Rules and Winner page