Enter for a chance to win a trip to Hollywood for 'Live with Kelly and Mark's' After The Oscars show

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- You could win a Hollywood getaway for two by watching Live with Kelly & Mark weekdays on ABC11!

Look for that day's trivia answer, and use that for your chance to win.

The sweepstakes will be live from Monday, February 19, 2024 from 12:00 a.m. ET through Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Prize

The Prize consists of a three (3) day/two (2) night trip for the winner and one (1) guest to Hollywood, CA to attend LIVE's "After the Oscars Show" from the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood on March 11, 2024. Prize includes:

Roundtrip economy-class airfare for two (2) persons (i.e., winner and guest) to/from a major airport near winner's residence and Los Angeles, CA (exact flights, schedule and route to be determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion).

Two (2) nights standard hotel accommodations (single room/double occupancy);

Local ground transportation in Los Angeles, CA as determined by Sponsor;

Two (2) VIP seats at LIVE's After Oscar Show from the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood on March 11, 2024;

A $250 prepaid gift card.

The winner will be selected on or around Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Ticket giveaway is open to residents of the WTVD DMA who are at least 18 years of age.