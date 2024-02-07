ABC11's Live with Kelly and Mark Las Vegas Sweepstakes 2024

Enter for a chance to see LIVE with Kelly and Mark in Las Vegas! Includes two VIP seats at LIVE with Kelly and Mark's show from the Fontainebleau Hotel on February 26, 2024, or February, 27, 2024.

Sweepstakes will be live from Friday, February 9, 2024 from 12:00am ET through Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 11:59 pm ET.

Roundtrip economy-class airfare for two (2) persons (i.e., winner and guest) to/from a major airport near winner's residence and Las Vegas, NV (exact flights, schedule, and route to be determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion).

Two (2) nights standard hotel accommodations at the Fontainebleau Hotel (single room/double occupancy);

Local ground transportation in Las Vegas, NV to/from airport and hotel;

Two (2) VIP seats at a live taping of LIVE with Kelly and Mark at the Fontainebleau Hotel on either February 26, 2024, or February 27, 2024 (date of taping will be at the sole discretion of Sponsor);

A $250 prepaid gift card which may be used for incidentals.

To view sweepstakes rules and winners, click here. The winner will be selected on or around Friday, February 16, 2024.