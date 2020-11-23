Secret Santa Word Giveaway winners from the Raleigh Christmas Parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We now know who won the Secret Santa Word Giveaway during the 76th annual ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade Celebration presented by Shop Local Raleigh.Nearly 4,000 people entered the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 21 while watching the virtual parade.to watch the whole parade special. The special is also available on the ABC11 North Carolina app for your connected TV and will be throughout the holiday season so your family can enjoy the performances anytime.is the grand prize winner. He will receive a 2-carat diamond pendant necklace from Raleigh Diamond Fine Jewelry.wins a complete professional Christmas light package from NCChristmasLights.com.wins an iPhone 12 Pro.wins a DJ station from Disney's DCappella music group.wins an animatronic "The Child" toy from Disney's The Mandalorian.The following people win a $20 Spotify gift card and a DCappella music group CD:All of the winners will be contacted by the end of the day Nov. 23.