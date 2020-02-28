Dental surgeon arrested for human trafficking, offering to buy children for $30,000

OAKLAND, Calif. -- An Oakland dental surgeon is under arrest, accused of human trafficking and sex crimes against children.

Court records filed in Contra Costa County show Cassidy Lavorini-Doyle faces seven felony counts, including attempted kidnapping.

According to the Bay Area News Group, Doyle offered to buy two young girls for $30,000.

The state Attorney General's office has moved to revoke Doyle's dental license, saying the allegations gave state prosecutors "grave concerns" about him interacting with children.
