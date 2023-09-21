An off-duty Dunn police officer is expected to recover after being shot while trying to break up a fight at a Fayetteville gas station.

Suspect in Fayetteville gas station shootout in custody at hospital with serious injuries

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The off-duty police officer shot in Fayetteville while breaking up a fight has been identified as Joshua Elliot.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office released new information Thursday, confirming for the first time that two people were actually shot during the disturbance.

It happened at a gas station on Ramsey Street around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Daniel Locklear and a woman arrived at the gas station and began causing a disturbance. Witnesses said the woman appeared to be in distress and even asked the gas station clerk to call 911.

Before deputies were able to get to the gas station, Locklear reportedly became more hostile and began assaulting the woman.

That's when off-duty Dunn police officer Joshua Elliot stepped in.

Deputies said Locklear then pulled out a gun and opened fire as he ran out of the store.

Elliot was shot, but he pulled out his gun and returned fire at Locklear.

Both Elliot and Locklear were shot in the exchange.

Elliot was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was then discharged.

Locklear was later located and had to be rushed to the hospital with more serious injuries. He remains hospitalized and under doctors' care.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Locklear will face attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and drug charges when he is discharged from the hospital.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood