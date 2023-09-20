The condition of the man has not been released.

Off-duty police officer shot while breaking up fight at Fayetteville gas station

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An off-duty police officer had to be rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Fayetteville gas station.

A crew on the scene says the man is a Dunn police officer who witnessed a fight on Ramsey Road.

When the person tried to step in that's when they were shot and later taken to the hospital.

The person who pulled the trigger ran away and is still on the loose.

There were at least 20 evidence markers at the scene and multiple bullet holes in the front of the store.

SEE ALSO: State budget deal reached, GOP leaders say, but it won't include casino funding

The condition of the off-duty officer has not been released.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.