Off-duty officer shoots man after investigating fatal shooting near Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after an off-duty officer shot a man near an apartment complex in Durham on Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 4300 block of Emerald Forest Drive at the Emerald Place Apartment Complex off of NC-54. An off-duty officer who lived at the apartments heard shots and went to investigate, Durham Police said. The officer found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot with another man standing next to him.

DPD said the officer tried to investigate what happened and "during the interaction" shot the man standing nearby. That man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The man who had initially been shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet identified the two men or the officer involved in the two shootings.

The shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 683-1200.

