Group calls on Durham to generate new plan to combat gun violence

OneKBM (One Thousand Black Men) is the name of the group behind the push. The group is scheduled to hold a press conference at 12 p.m. Friday.
Organizers say it's time for everybody to come together to stop gun violence.
According to recent police data, burglary, larceny, vehicle thefts, property crime, robbery, aggravated assault and violent crime are all down in Durham in 2021.
However, rapes and homicides have increased in 2021. Last year by September 18, there had been 22 fatal shootings-that number is at 32 this year.
Despite the increase in fatal shootings, the number of shootings, persons shot, and non-fatal injuries are all down in 2021 compared to 2020.
