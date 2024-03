Open safe, cash found on a Wake County road, sheriff says

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County deputies made a surprising find on a road Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said an open safe and cash were found around noon on Knightdale Boulevard near Marks Creek Road.

It's not clear whether anyone made off with any cash or who the safe belonged to.

The sheriff's office did not have any further details.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please call WCSO at (919) 856-6911.