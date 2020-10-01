This Weekday Showcase airs Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 12:55 pm on ABC11. The full broadcast will be added to this article after airing.
The North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at the University of North Carolina (UNC) Medical Center is one of the largest burn centers in the US, which "provides the full spectrum of care...and developed sophisticated aftercare and outreach programs tailored to the needs of the community."
October is annual Fire Safety Month and North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Health Care supports ABC11's Operation Save A Life. The initiative raises awareness, supplies resources, and supports local fire departments by providing thousands of smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detectors to be distributed free of charge.
Sponsored Content
WEEKDAY SHOWCASE: NC Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Health Care talks fire safety
Sponsored Content