2 Orlando police officers critically injured in shooting during traffic stop, police say

Two Florida police officers were critically hurt Friday in Orlando after stopping a vehicle allegedly connected to a Miami homicide, officials said.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Two police officers were critically injured on Friday in Orlando, Florida, after stopping a vehicle allegedly connected to a Miami homicide, police said.

During the traffic stop at about 11 p.m., a suspect shot and struck both officers, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said in an early morning press conference.

The officers were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect took off in another vehicle and there was a pursuit, law enforcement said. Police were still looking for the suspect.

"We will find you, and you will be brought to justice," Smith said during the brief news conference.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.