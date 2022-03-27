Red carpet ready for return of the Oscars; 10 films up for best picture | Full list of nominees

Hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will kick off the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theater -- a long-awaited return to glamorous normalcy following last year's scaled-back ceremony. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ABC.
Speaking of glam, stars are expected to begin their parade down the red carpet hours beforehand, setting the precedent for what's-what in the fashion world for months to come. Catch all of the red carpet fashion plus interviews with celebs and nominees when special On The Red Carpet coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET/noon CT/10 a.m. PT.
With big wins at other major 2022 award shows, "The Power of the Dog" is the likely frontrunner for best picture, while "CODA" also has a chance to take home the big prize. They're among 10 movies competing for best picture; others are: "Belfast"; "Don't Look Up"; "Drive My Car"; "Dune"; "King Richard"; "Licorice Pizza"; "Nightmare Alley"; "West Side Story."
Scroll down for the full list of 2022 Oscar nominations.
Favorites in acting categories include Will Smith for best actor ("King Richard"), Jessica Chastain for best actress ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye"), Troy Kotsur for best supporting actor ("CODA") and Ariana DeBose for best supporting actress ("West Side Story").
Organizers have promised that they will keep the broadcast to three hours and show producer Will Packer said he wants to make it as entertaining as possible while still honoring the nominees and winners.
"If we do our jobs right, we will be able to elevate diverse voices, folks that maybe you don't normally see on that platform, but do it in a way that's entertaining. Do it in a way that feels inclusive, and do it in a way that brings folks together and does not separates them. That's my goal," he told On The Red Carpet.
The Oscars have lined up some major star power: Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and other nominees for best original song are headed to the Oscars. Beyoncé will perform her nominated song "Be Alive" from "King Richard," and Billie Eilish and her brother and co-writer Finneas will perform "No Time To Die" from the James Bond film of the same name.
Stars expected to hand out awards include Bill Murray, Lady Gaga, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong'o, Chris Rock, John Travolta, Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk and more.
Full list of 2022 Oscar nominations
(Not listed in order of presentation)
Best Picture
"Belfast"
"CODA"
"Don't Look Up"
"Drive My Car"
"Dune"
"King Richard"
"Licorice Pizza"
"Nightmare Alley"
"The Power of the Dog"
"West Side Story"
Directing
"Belfast" Kenneth Branagh
"Drive My Car" Ryusuke Hamaguchi
"Licorice Pizza" Paul Thomas Anderson
"The Power of the Dog" Jane Campion
"West Side Story" Steven Spielberg
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
Olivia Colman in "The Lost Daughter"
Penélope Cruz in "Parallel Mothers"
Nicole Kidman in "Being the Ricardos"
Kristen Stewart in "Spencer"
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem in "Being the Ricardos"
Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog"
Andrew Garfield in "tick, tick...BOOM!"
Will Smith in "King Richard"
Denzel Washington in "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
LIST: All 93 movies that won Oscars for best picture
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley in "The Lost Daughter"
Ariana DeBose in "West Side Story"
Judi Dench in "Belfast"
Kirsten Dunst in "The Power of the Dog"
Aunjanue Ellis in "King Richard"
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds in "Belfast"
Troy Kotsur in "CODA"
Jesse Plemons in "The Power of the Dog"
J.K. Simmons in "Being the Ricardos"
Kodi Smit-McPhee in "The Power of the Dog"
Cinematography
"Dune" Greig Fraser
"Nightmare Alley" Dan Laustsen
"The Power of the Dog" Ari Wegner
"The Tragedy of Macbeth" Bruno Delbonnel
"West Side Story" Janusz Kaminski
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
"CODA" Screenplay by Sin Heder
"Drive My Car" Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
"Dune" Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
"The Lost Daughter" Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
"The Power of the Dog" Written by Jane Campion
Writing (Original Screenplay)
"Belfast" Written by Kenneth Branagh
"Don't Look Up" Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
"King Richard" Written by Zach Baylin
"Licorice Pizza" Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
"The Worst Person in the World" Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Animated Feature Film
"Encanto"
"Flee"
"Luca"
"The Mitchells vs. the Machines"
"Raya and the Last Dragon"
International Feature Film
"Drive My Car" Japan
"Flee" Denmark
"The Hand of God" Italy
"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" Bhutan
"The Worst Person in the World" Norway
Documentary Feature
"Ascension"
"Attica"
"Flee"
"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"
"Writing with Fire"
SEE ALSO: Questlove calls Oscar-nominee 'Summer of Soul' a film that his younger self would have wanted to see
Documentary Short Subject
"Audible"
"Lead Me Home"
"The Queen of Basketball"
"Three Songs for Benazir"
"When We Were Bullies"
Animated Short Film
"Affairs of the Art"
"Bestia"
"Boxballet"
"Robin Robin"
"The Windshield Wiper"
Live Action Short Film
"Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"
"The Dress"
"The Long Goodbye"
"On My Mind"
"Please Hold"
Music (Original Song)
"Be Alive" from "King Richard" Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
"Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto" Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Down To Joy" from "Belfast" Music and Lyric by Van Morrison
"No Time To Die" from "No Time to Die" Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
"Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days" Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
SEE ALSO: Why the chart-topping 'Encanto' song 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' wasn't eligible for an Oscar nod
Music (Original Score)
"Don't Look Up" Nicholas Britell
"Dune" Hans Zimmer
"Encanto" Germaine Franco
"Parallel Mothers" Alberto Iglesias
"The Power of the Dog" Jonny Greenwood
Sound
"Belfast" Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
"Dune" Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
"No Time to Die" Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
"The Power of the Dog" Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
"West Side Story" Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
Film Editing
"Don't Look Up" Hank Corwin
"Dune" Joe Walker
"King Richard" Pamela Martin
"The Power of the Dog" Peter Sciberras
"tick, tick...BOOM!" Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Costume Design
"Cruella" Jenny Beavan
"Cyrano" Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
"Dune" Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan
"Nightmare Alley" Luis Sequeira
"West Side Story" Paul Tazewell
Makeup and Hairstyling
"Coming 2 America" Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
"Cruella" Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
"Dune" Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
"House of Gucci" Gran Lundstrm, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Visual Effects
"Dune" Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
"Free Guy" Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
"No Time to Die" Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
Production Design
"Dune" Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
"Nightmare Alley" Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
"The Power of the Dog" Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
"The Tragedy of Macbeth" Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
"West Side Story" Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
The Associated Press contributed to this report.