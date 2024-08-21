Clean up efforts underway in Rodanthe after house collapse

Video of the house went viral over the weekend, as Hurricane Ernesto brought strong rip currents to area.

RODANTHE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clean up efforts are now underway on the beach in Rodanthe after a house was swept out to sea last week in the Outer Banks.

Claiming another house in Rodanthe, the seventh in the last four-years.

Homeowners there say the ocean's threat to their property is a major concern.

"We've stayed in many of these houses that are completely underwater now. It's a shame and I think the town of Rodanthe is going to be suffering," said Nancy Engel who lives in the town.

National Park Service says the debris has stretched at least 11 miles north of where the home collapsed.

The park service will continue to coordinate with the homeowner and rental agencies until they know the extent of the damage.